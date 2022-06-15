PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people.

Tori Breakbill along with her 7-year-old daughter have been missing for over two weeks.

Image courtesy of Ponchatoula Police Department (Tori Breakbill)

The family of this mother and daughter say neither have been seen since June 1.

Tori Breakbill is described this way:

Age: 29 years old

Weight: 5’2”

Last seen with braids in her hair

If you know where either of these missing individuals are located, please call the Ponchatoula Police Department at (985) 386-6548.