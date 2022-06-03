MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Ouachita Parish woman is charged with child abuse after allegedly physically abusing a child she accused of sleeping with her husband.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they came in contact with a 16-year-old victim on May 15 who mentioned that 34-year-old Jessica Nicole Hemphill hit him in the face. According to authorities, the victim displayed scratches on their neck and several bruises on their face and arms.

Jessica Hemphill

The victim went on to tell deputies that he had witnessed Hemphill use methamphetamine and that her paranoia turned into physical violence when she hit him several times.

The victim also mentioned that Hemphill choked them with her two hands approximately two nights before the May 15, 2022, incident. According to the victim, the violence always stemmed from Hemphill accusing the victim of sleeping with Hemphill’s husband.

The abuse would always take place in the bathroom of the residence and Hemphill would turn on the water to cover up the sound of the abuse. According to witnesses in the residence, they did not see Hemphill abuse the victim; however, they heard Hemphill yelling at the victim from another room and saw the victim’s face red as if someone just struck the victim.

Hemphill was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of Cruelty to Juveniles.