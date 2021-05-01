President Joe Biden to visit Louisiana next week as part of ‘Getting America Back on Track Tour’

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lake Charles and New Orleans Thursday as part of his Getting America Back on Track Tour.

Specifically, the tour is meant to amplify the Biden administration’s American Jobs plan, according to a White House press release.

The goal of the American Jobs Plan is to create millions of jobs, rebuild America’s infrastructure and help America compete with China, according to the White House’s explanation of the plan.

The White House’s fact sheet indicates that the American Jobs Plan should accomplish the following: