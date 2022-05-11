BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A United for Life rally is taking place on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Tara Wicker, Director of Black Advocates for Life in Louisiana, stopped by FOX44 to talk about the pending ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe. V. Wade, which is the landmark ruling that protects a woman’s right to have an abortion. Watch that interview in the player above.

The rally also comes as Louisiana lawmakers consider a bill that would criminalize abortion in Louisiana.

HB813, the “Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act of 2022, passed out of the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice on May 4 before heading to consideration in the House, where it will be up for debate and final passage Thursday.