CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana legislator from Caddo Parish is behind a bill that would classify abortion as murder.

State Representative Danny McCormick (R) Oil City authored HB 813. He said it would give unborn fetuses the same protection as adults, thus making it a crime punishable on the same level as homicide if aborted.

He said it would not affect a woman whose life was in danger because of the pregnancy and that would be left up to her and her doctor.

Rape and incest would not be exempt.

The charges would be left up to the discretion of law enforcement.

Men, including husbands, boyfriends, or partners could be found as an accessory to murder.

“As a Christian man, bringing this bill was tough because we want to be protectors of women and children. But we’ve finally come to the understanding to protect the pre-born, if abortion is murder, these are the steps we have to take to end it,” Rep. McCormick said.

The bill passed out of committee on Wednesday and is headed to the Louisiana House for debate.