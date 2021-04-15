PORT FOURCHON, La. – It’s a race against the clock to find 12 missing boaters after the commercial lift boat they were on capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Port Fourchon.

It happened Tuesday after terrible weather pummeled the area.

In all, 19 people were onboard, one died and six were saved. The crew were on the ‘Seacor Power,’ one of several lift boats owned by Seacor Marine in Houston.

As the U. S. Coast Guard continues its search, they’re dealing with treacherous conditions.

New video from the Coast Guard shows the submerged Seacor Power vessel as waves slam the boat. So far, more than 1,400 square miles have been searched.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said, “We are searching in that area and in a successive pattern out from that area given the uncertainty of where these folks may or may not be.”

The uncertainty is weighing heavy on families as they want answers about their loved ones.

Crystal Randle is the niece of Gregory Walcott. Randle said, “I’m in a state of shock right now. We’re still trying to hold our heads up and still trying to be positive.”

Mistry Pitre, the sister of Quinon Pitre said, “It’s physically sickening not knowing anything and just waiting.”

The weather is still dangerous. Rescue crews are navigating eight to ten foot seas.

“I won’t tell you that those conditions can’t be challenging, but we’re out there and we’re committed to this search and rescue effort,” Capt. Watson said.

Bruce Simon was on a ship seven miles away from the Seacor Power and heard multiple distress calls.



“It just caught everyone unexpectedly,” Simon said. “All you heard was Mayday! Mayday! We’re taking on water or MayDay Mayday May, we’re going down.”

Simon said the thought of people still missing is haunting.



“I want everyone out there watching to keep these families in their prayers. and hopefully everyone is found safe,” said Simon.

The Coast Guard is talking with survivors and the company, but their main priority is the ongoing search and recovery efforts.