NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans city leaders will soon consider a resolution that would “decriminalize state abortion laws” in the city, council president Helena Moreno announced on Wednesday.

Sponsored by all seven city council members, resolution R-22-310 includes language that calls on city administrators, the NOPD and OPSO, and DA Jason Williams to refuse to allocate funding for efforts that would investigate and prosecute those who offer or receive abortion procedures.

This would also include not collecting and storing personal records regarding the procedure, refusing to conduct surveillance of those accused, and adopting policies that would give an investigation of abortion procedures the lowest priority except when the procedure can be used as evidence in a different crime, such as rape.

Some of the reasons behind the resolution are also stated in the document, including the idea that Louisiana’s penalties for abortion providers are likely to encourage physicians to move out of the state, thus decreasing healthcare access for everyone.

According to Moreno, the resolution is similar to those proposed or adopted in other cities, including Austin and Atlanta. If passed, the legislation would be non-binding to other city agencies.

Public comments regarding the legislation can be submitted up until 8 a.m. on Thursday. To submit a comment or to view the agenda, click here. The resolution will be Item #31 discussed at Thursday’s city council meeting at 11:30 a.m.