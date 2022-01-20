Red Cross shares winter weather safety tips for at-home or travel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The American Red Cross of Louisiana has shared safety tips for at-home or travel in the wake of the freezing temperatures expected statewide on Friday, Jan. 21

“Whether at home or on the road, people can protect themselves and others by following practical advice developed by the Red Cross,” said Edward Bush, Executive Director of the Red Cross Capital Area-West Chapter. “Freezing temperatures create a number of hazards that Louisianians don’t deal with as often as other parts of the country.”

The Red Cross offers an Emergency App to monitor severe weather, learn how to create an emergency kit, and access a library of tips for before, during, and after winter weather events.

WHILE OUTDOORS DURING A WINTER STORM:

Avoid unnecessary travel. (About 70% of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles.)

Wear layered clothing.

Walk carefully on icy sidewalks.

Never use cruise control while driving in the winter.

If you are stranded, tie a bright cloth to your antenna and stay in your car. Run the engine for 10 minutes every hour for heat and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.

WHILE AT HOME:

Bring your pets inside. Make sure outdoor animals have shelter and nonfrozen water.

Never heat your home with an oven or stove.

Monitor local media for the latest news.

To protect your pipes: Open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate and let cold water drip from the faucet at a trickle.

If using a space heater, keep it three feet from other objects, place it on a nonflammable surface and turn it off before going to bed.

IF YOU LOSE POWER: