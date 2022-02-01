BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers gaveled in Tuesday for the start of the once-in-a-decade redistricting session.

The first of the proposed maps rolled in late Monday night for the public to view. By the ending gavel of the first day, the House map was still being debated behind closed doors. For many voting on these bills, Tuesday was the first time they saw the maps.

“And there are people that are guessing. I’ve heard people talking about their new district, but I’m pretty sure nobody knows for sure, except maybe the speaker,” Rep. Larry Bagley said.

The first to arrive focuses on the six congressional districts for the U.S. Representatives. Democrats are pushing for another minority-majority district. A map filed by Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, would shift the north Louisiana districts and take some of the population of north East Baton Rouge Parish to make District 5 more competitive for Black voters.

The Republican maps for Congress show the maps close to what they are now despite the significant growth in the Black population of Louisiana. Advocacy groups have threatened lawsuits if another minority-majority district is not created during this session.

“It limits minority voters to be able to elect representatives that will advocate for them fairly,” said Tamiera Nash, a community advocate.

Other maps were proposed for the state Senate and House districts. There has been a large population shift from the north to the southeast which will create an obligation to redraw those district lines.

They will also debate district lines for the Public Service Commission. There was discussion of the Louisiana Supreme Court districts being redrawn since they have not been changed since the 1990s. The districts are currently lopsided in population due to the major shifts in population location over the last 30 years.

Wednesday will begin the committee debates over the proposed maps before they are sent to the House and Senate for further debate.