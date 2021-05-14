Reminder: Louisiana’s individual income tax filing deadline is June 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline for Louisiana residents to file their state tax returns is just over a month away.

The deadline to file is June 15. The Louisiana Department of Revenue granted automatic filing and payment extensions due to February’s winter storm.

Income & Franchise

For income and franchise taxes, the extension applies to all taxpayers and paid tax preparers in Louisiana and Texas regardless of parish or county. The extended due date is June 15, 2021, for individual income, corporation income and franchise, fiduciary income, partnership and partnership composite tax returns and payments with original or extended due dates on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and before June 14, 2021.

Excise, Sales, Severance & Withholding

For excise, sales, severance and withholding tax returns and payments due on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and on or before Feb. 28, 2021, the automatic extended due date is March 31, 2021. This extension is available to all individual and business taxpayers in Louisiana, regardless of parish of residence.