Rep. Steve Scalise goes off on handling of mask guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Steve Scalise is not holding back on Twitter when it comes to his feelings on the mask guidance.
Scalise sent this tweet out on Wednesday after the CDC recently called for nearly 2/3 of counties in the United States to mask-up indoors.
First they told us don’t wear a mask.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 28, 2021
Then they told us wear a mask.
Then wear two masks.
Then get the vaccine and you don’t have to wear a mask.
Now they tell us never mind, wear a mask.
This isn’t about science—it’s about government control.
Rep. Scalise was not the only Republican to question the CDC’s new mask guidance.
In May of this year, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people can ease mask-wearing.
Only one week ago, Gov. Edwards recommended that everyone should wear masks indoors if six feet of distancing can’t be maintained.
So what will happen next with school coming up for students in Louisiana?
Dr. Fauci is suggesting that schools require face masks for children after the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance.