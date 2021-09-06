Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Recipients of SNAP benefits in 18 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive an automatic 55% replacement benefits due to power outages affecting at least half of their residents.

The 18 parishes approved for automatic SNAP replacement benefits are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.

The benefits – 55% of each household’s monthly allotment for August – will automatically be loaded onto recipients’ SNAP EBT cards by September 11, DCFS announced.

SNAP recipients in other impacted parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.