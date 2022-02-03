BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers sparred at the Capitol Thursday over how the congressional maps should look based on Louisiana’s changing population.

Senators took their first look at the maps and continued their debate on the Senate districts, analyzing the Civil Rights Act to determine what exactly it requires in these maps and if the majority-minority district fits within its parameters.

Republicans also pushed back on proposed maps that include a second majority-minority district, despite growth in the state’s Black population.

“You cannot draw two minority districts that would be performing,” Sen. Sharon Hewitt said.

“Performance does not mean guarantee. It means opportunity,” countered Jared Evans, policy counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. “And each of Senator [Cleo] Fields’ maps, the District 2 and District 5 give minority voters the opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice.”

Sen. Hewitt said that districts with only 53 or 54% voting age minorities could potentially not turn out to vote, but the law only requires the minority districts to be 50% plus one. Senate President Page Cortez also argued that voter turnout in some minority areas is lower, thus making it harder to elect the candidate of their choice if they were in a second minority district.

“I think it would be a failure on the part of the legislature to create two minority districts of such low voting-age population that you would be at risk of not allowing the minority to elect the candidate of their choice,” Hewitt said.

Some Democratic senators pushed back against that logic, stating the voters will come out, and with a third of the state population being Black, there needs to be a fair opportunity.

“You can assess how they would have performed in the new districts and predict whether Black voters would have an opportunity – not a guarantee, an opportunity – to elect candidates of their choice,” said Michael Pernick, redistricting counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

In the end, none of the maps were voted on to give senators more time to look them over. The Senate committee is set to vote on the senate district and congressional maps Friday, and the House will hold its first committee meeting to look over BESE district maps.