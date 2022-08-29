BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, the three adults were attempting to rescue the four-year-old boy after a mishap on the water. Herford told the Associated Press that particular part of the river is dangerous because water levels change daily and the current is very strong.

The three adults have been identified as Austin Scott of DeRidder, Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, and Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck. The Lake Charles American Press reported that the relationships among the four were unclear Sunday. The child has been identified as Bentley Lane Fountain, 4, according to a GoFundMe posted for his funeral expenses.

The bodies of Scott, McCollough, and Bailey were found on Sunday, Aug. 28. Fountain’s body was recovered shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning, Aug. 29, according to KPLC-TV.