BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ronald Greene’s sister, Danelle Hardin, says she is disappointed in the governor’s Tuesday press conference.

Gov. John Bel Edwards denied any involvement in a possible cover-up regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene in Monroe.

“John Bel Edwards is exposed. So why, why after two years you want to speak with us,” asked Hardin.

Edwards spoke out about his involvement in Ronald Greene’s death investigation. He said his main message is he never stopped justice from being served.

“I could not imagine if Mr. Greene was white, he would have been treated that way,” said Edwards. “I am not here to make excuses for what took place. As I said before, those officers’ actions do not represent the standard to law enforcement officers should be held.”

A text message between Edwards and LSP from the night of Greene’s death was recently uncovered by the Associated Press. State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves told Edwards via text that after a violent and lengthy struggle Greene died. State police later told Greene’s family and the public that he died during a car wreck, however, body camera video shows otherwise.

Courtesy of Gov. John Bel Edwards Office

“I have never told anyone that Mr. Greene died in a car wreck,” said Edwards.

According to the Associated Press, Speaker of the House Representative Clay Schexnayder said the governor told him there was no need for further investigation because “Greene died in a car wreck.” Edwards denies those remarks.

“I will never do anything, and I have never done anything, to impede or impair an investigation,” Edwards said.

Hardin said her family needs accountability from law enforcement and Edwards.

“That press conference was about him. About him trying to clear up his reputation as a governor,” she said. “You have murderers patrolling the streets of Louisiana. To the communities in Louisiana, I hope that we can inspire more families to come out and speak out of the unlawful killings, beats in the state of Louisiana.”

Edwards said he did not comment on the videos of Greene because the U.S. Department of Justice initially asked the videos to not be public.

“It is sad, it is regrettable that I am here under these circumstances talking about these things,” Edwards said.