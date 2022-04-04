PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Ruston man is dead and an East Texas woman injured after a two-vehicle crash just outside Carthage Friday morning.

According to DPS, 46-year-old Lou Marie Chance, of Tenaha, was driving westbound on the shoulder of State Highway 315 at a slow rate of speed when she turned left into the lane of travel. While turning left Chance was hit by 63-year-old Allen Leachman of Ruston, Louisiana.

Leachman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Chance was taken to a Carthage hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.