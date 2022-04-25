BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saline man who died in a crash Monday morning in Sabine Parish was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on LA Hwy 9, just south of LA Hwy 155. State police say 47-year-old David Choate of Saline was driving his Mercury Sable north on LA Hwy 9 when his vehicle went off the road and into a ditch and struck a tree.

Choate was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, however routine toxicology tests were performed and sent for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.