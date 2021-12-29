Sandra Jaffe, co-founder of Preservation Hall, dies at 83

Sandy Jaffe in her residence at Preservation Hall in 1964.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is a sad day in New Orleans as the community mourns the loss of Sandra Jaffe, the co-founder of Preservation Hall.

An extended honeymoon in 1960 turned permanent after Jaffe, along with her new husband Allan, moved to the city after falling in love with the unique sound of New Orleans jazz music.

Fast forward 60 years and the famous jazz auditorium has brought together the unique sounds of African, Caribbean, and European music in the heart of the French Quarter.

Born in March 1938, Mrs. Jaffe was a first-generation American who her family says always had a knack for adventure.

Her son, Ben, who serves as the Hall’s Creative Director, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening that his mother was “a fervent lover of the arts, an avid reader of the news, worldly and curious. She was a loving grandmother to her 4 beautiful grandchildren Allaina, Rebecca, William, and Emma Lena.”

Jaffe passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27. She was 83.