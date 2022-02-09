BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers just released a second campaign advertisement.

This comes after an earlier campaign ad in which Chambers smoked marijuana.

The newest campaign ad shows Chambers burning a Confederate flag.

The title of the ad is ‘Scars and Bars.”

During the ad, Chambers references statistics that depict racial disparities in the black community, according to the U.S. Senate candidate.

“Every single day, black people are faced with new challenges that make the American dream harder and harder to reach,” said Gary Chambers, candidate for U.S. Senate. “It’s Black History Month, and as we celebrate the progress of the black community, we can’t ignore the oppressive parts of our history that continue to negatively shape our everyday lives.”

Chambers also talks about a Black man named P.B.S. Pinchback.

Chambers states that Pinchback “was elected to the U.S. Senate but not seated in 1873 due to a successful campaign spearhead against him using false election fraud claims.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 8.