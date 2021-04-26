Seacor Latest: Life jackets, hard hats found as volunteers search for remaining Seacor crew members

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Volunteers searching for the seven remaining Seacor crew members found three hard hats and eight life jackets that could have been worn by members who were on the power lift boat.

The discovery happened Sunday while crews were out in the waters from Cocodrie to Fourchon and to Whiskey Island.

Scott Daspit is the father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit of Lafayette.

He said that the items were brought to shore Sunday during the ongoing search and recovery efforts.

Of the 19 original crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days following the disaster, six bodies have been recovered.