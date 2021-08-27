Search underway for three missing Louisiana girls

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana girls are missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

The girls have been identified as Nova Phillips, 13, Rayne LaCoste, 13, and Lainie Phillips, 12, all of New Iberia.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, the girls were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mullins Rd.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these juveniles is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.