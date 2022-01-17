Semi-finalists for Southern University President-Chancellor position to be interviewed virtually Tuesday & Wednesday

The F. G. Clark Activity Center, also known as the “Mini-Dome” on the campus of Southern University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The five semi-finalists for the Southern University President-Chancellor position will be interviewed virtually beginning on Tuesday.

The search committee will interview three candidates on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

The semi-finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander- UAPB Chancellor

Dr. James Ammons- SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough- Dillard University President

Dr. Dennis Shields- University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor

Dr. Kent Smith- Langston University President

On Tuesday the search committee will interview Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander.

On Wednesday, the search committee will interview Dr. James Ammons and Dr. Dennis Shields.

After those interviews, the search committee will meet to discuss all five of the candidates.

The finalists will be presented to the Southern University System Board, who will have the final vote on who the new President-Chancellor will be.

You’ll be able to watch the virtual interviews by clicking here.

Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.