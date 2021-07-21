Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on immigrants entering Shreveport, surrounding areas

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., attends a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing on improving the VA’s infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Since President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on his infrastructure agenda this week, he has reached out to other senators from both parties, including Sen. Cassidy, in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Immigrants were dropped off in Shreveport, Monroe and Baton Rouge by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with little to no notice to state and local officials.

Last Thursday. ICE transported immigrants coming from Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela to Shreveport.

The immigrants , who were being held in designated federal detention facilities ,were brought to town on a Sportran bus.

“Multiple Louisiana outlets are reporting approximately 400 immigrants from 42 countries have been dropped off by ICE in Shreveport since the end of March, but this is the first we’ve heard of it,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy who spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Frances Kelly, a Volunteer from Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention, and member of Church of the Highlands, said one of the buses on Thursday morning came from Winn Correctional Center, which had immigrants from different countries, most were asylum seekers.

“And then the second bus, came later in the afternoon, and that one had all Haitian women and that was from Jackson Parish Correctional Center, which only incarcerate women,” she said.

On Sunday, Bill Cassidy released a statement saying the white house cannot dump groups of Haitian refugees into Louisiana communities with nowhere to go, no photo ID, and no money,

“We need accountability, we need sound immigration and border policies, and it starts with securing our border and enforcing the laws. Again, the current situation is unfair to everyone: the migrants, the community, and our country,” Cassidy said.

Kelly also mentioned the Church of the Highlands, along with several other groups including Freedom for Immigrants and the Southern Poverty Law Center, have since filed a Civil Rights complaint with Homeland security last Friday due to ICE not following their protocols, like allowing these immigrants to speak with their family members upon release.

“… causing serious harm to the well-being and safety of those being released,” the complaint reads.

The immigrants have since been reunited with their families in other parts of the U.S.