Senator Cassidy, Rep. Higgins ask for continued prayers, support for families of missing Seacor crew members

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) As the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search and rescue efforts Monday, officials with Seacor Marine and other volunteers say they will continue searching for the missing eight crew members.

And, the outpouring of support continues as well.

Coast Guard suspends Seacor Power rescue operations

On Tuesday, two Louisiana lawmakers delivered a message for the families and volunteers.

News Tens Renee Allen hears from Congressman Clay Higgins and Senator Bill Cassidy.

Louisiana lawmakers delivered a message for the families and volunteers who have helped and continue to help.

U.S.Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Clay Higgins spoke of the grieving families and their need for continued support.

“We’re thankful for their effort but five at least have been confirmed dead and eight are unaccounted for. The families and the communities, keep them in your prayers,” Cassidy stated.

Meanwhile, Congressman Higgins says his office supports a thorough investigation into the events proceeding and following the vessel’s capsizing.

“The tragedy has evolved to it’s next level which is salvage and recovery; as we turn to the investigation. I absolutely support that I am going to be involved,” Higgins explained.

SEACOR LATEST: 8 remain missing from capsized lift boat as Coast Guard suspends search

Also, Higgins sends his condolences to the families and prayers for healing during this difficult time.