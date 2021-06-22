Senator celebrates mandatory kindergarten becoming law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a long debate through the legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards has officially signed mandatory kindergarten into law.

Senator Cleo Fields is gathering educators and city leaders at Capitol Elementary School to celebrate the legislation.

Senator Fields’ bill was met with quite a lot of opposition from parents around the state.

Prior to this legislation, students were not required to attend school until they turned seven.

If they skipped kindergarten they would have to test into first grade.

Some parents believe they should have more time with children at home and be able to decide when their kids are ready for schooling.

Those in support of the bill said early childhood development is crucial and students need to be in a formalized environment sooner.

Under the law, if a child turns five before September 30 they need to be enrolled in either public, private, or homeschooling.

It is estimated around 3,000 students across Louisiana were opting out of kindergarten each year.