Sept. 20 LDH COVID-19 Update: 3,194 new cases over the weekend, 55 new deaths

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting over 3,100 new coronavirus cases and more than 50 new deaths.

According to LDH officials, there were 3,194 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend. An additional 55 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 13,473.

The total number of cases statewide is now 728,831.

There are currently 1,276 infected people hospitalized, and 235 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,275,281 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,068,096 (as of Sept. 20).

According to the LDH, 88 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 2-8 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 85 percent of the deaths and 88 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.