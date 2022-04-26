SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clerks in two different Sabine Parish villages are facing criminal charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from taxpayers while on the job.

According to Sabine Parish police, 50-year-old Anna Ferguson of Florien took about $12,000 from the village starting in late 2020 and through March 2022. That’s when Florien’s CPA noticed irregularities and reported them to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Ferguson was placed on paid leave in March pending the investigation but later fired. Police say Ferguson was accepting cash payments from traffic citation fines and keeping the money. During the investigation by Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Don Flores, Ferguson admitted to taking the money.

She was booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail on Monday, charged with theft of $5,000 to $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

Police also arrested 53-year-old Brenda Frederick of Noble for allegedly stealing about $7,000 from her village from Feb. 2020 until Aug. 2021. The sheriff’s office says Noble Mayor Lynn Montgomery noticed missing funds and reported it to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives say Frederick issued numerous checks to herself and forged city officials’ signatures. Frederick admitted she took the funds in an interview with a detective and was fired in Oct. 2021.

Frederick was booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail on Thursday. She is also charged with theft of $5,000 to $25,000 and malfeasance in office.