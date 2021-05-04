Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana school cafeteria worker has been charged, accused of hosting sleepovers at her home so she could have sex with underage boys that attend her job.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye is charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eights counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation into sleepover’s hosted at her home.

Baye was the cafeteria worker at a local school in Chauvin where she met some of the victims. Deputies say Baye hosted sleepovers for young boys between the ages 13-16, where they watched pornography, drank alcohol, and participated in sexual encounters.

Following the investigation, detectives determined that the facts of the investigation were very consistent along with recovering information that was shared on social media.

Baye was interviewed over the weekend and then arrested. Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages parents to know where their minor children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleep over.

He also asked that anyone with additional information concerning this investigation to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985) 876-2500.