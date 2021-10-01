‘Shot for $100’ expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccination through Oct. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the statewide “Shot for 100” COVID vaccination incentive program has been expanded from only college students to anyone who receives the shots.

The program awards $100 to anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccination at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com. When you get your first shot, you will be given a deactivated Visa gift card. After registering online at ShotFor100.com, the card will be loaded with $100. This limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end on Oct. 30 or while supplies last.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

“Louisiana has made considerable progress in increasing vaccinations across the state, but we need more people to go Sleeves Up to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Edwards. “By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all. If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier.”

“Our COVID data show that Louisiana is thankfully coming down from our fourth and most dangerous surge,” said State Health Officer and Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter. “That’s the good news. Unfortunately, the bad news is that we still have a lot of COVID in all 64 parishes. We must do everything we can to stay safe and stop the next surge, and that includes getting the COVID vaccine. Vaccines are totally free, highly safe and readily available all across the state. It’s never been more urgent to get the shot, and we hope this new perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”

Edwards said more than 2.3 million Louisianans have received vaccines. However, he said it’s not nearly enough to put an end to this pandemic, particularly as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate. During the state’s last and most dangerous surge, COVID killed 7 children and resulted in 14 severe pregnancy outcomes.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.