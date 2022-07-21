SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A house fire in Mooretown Thursday morning burned so hot it melted nearby street signs and scorched the ground, trees, and nearby powerlines.

Baxter and Norton Fire house and scorched yard (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Melted street signs at Baxter and Norton (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SWEPCO on the scene of Baxter and Norton fire (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Baxter and Norman fire scorches nearby powerline and trees (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport Fire Department Public Information Officer Brian Watson says the call came around 10:30 a.m., to the 4100 block of Baxter Street near Norton Street. When SPD arrived, they found a fully involved fire burning the unoccupied single-story wood frame home.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes through the work of 7 units and 21 firefighters.

Watson explained that the flames’ radiant heat is the cause of the scorched powerlines, trees, and ground. SWEPCO was called to the scene to shut down the affected pole.

No residents in the area lost power as a result of the powerline shutdown. There was also minor damage to street signs.

SPD is still investigating the cause of the fire.