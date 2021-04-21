Shreveport Mardi Gras officials address parade change rumors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Social media rumors often spread quickly; the latest victim is Shreveport Mardi Gras in 2022.

Several social media posts hinted at the parade route changing completely, but officials are saying that’s not the case.

“This is the 30th year for our parade and we’re hoping to bring a big party to the city of Shreveport,” said Ricky Bridges, Krewe of Centaur Captain.

But after 30 years of celebration, change may be on the horizon for Mardi Gras in 2022.

Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) had a 10 year agreement with Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini; it expires in December.

“Ten years is a long time on a contract, and lots of things change. We’ve asked the Krewes to discuss different ideas with their membership and to bring back to us their ideas,” said SPAR Director Shelly Ragle.

Although social media rumors, hinted at a permanent change, nothing is official as of now.

“There’s nothing been set in stone about a parade route change and we’re going to do what’s best for the city and for us,” said Bridges. “We just want to bring back the Mardi Gras atmosphere and we’re ready to go.”

After missing out on Mardi Gras in 2020 and 2021, parade officials expect next year to set records.

“They do anywhere between 75 and 100 thousand people normally, you know, during good weather,” Ragle explained. “So we just expect it to even be bigger and better than it ever has been because people are going to be ready to have Mardi Gras back.”

As for the rumors?

“Social media is social media,” said Bridges. “And people are going to get misinformation. I just want to assure the people that we’re going to do what’s best for the city and for the Krewe of Centaur.”

The contract doesn’t specify the route, but all decisions have to be mutually agreed upon. It’s officially up in December.

One thing that isn’t a rumor: Mardi Gras in 2022 is going to try to make up for missing the celebration the past two years.