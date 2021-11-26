Sibley man dies after injuries suffered in Thanksgiving night crash

SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday evening a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 528 claimed the life of a Sibley man.

Louisiana State Police Troop G says that 58-year-old Floyd Gray II was traveling east on LA Hwy 528 just before 6:00 p.m. in a 2019 Ford pickup when he left the road, hit a ditch, went airborne, and overturned. Gray was restrained but suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he died Friday morning.

Police do not suspect he was impaired, but routine toxicology samples were sent for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.