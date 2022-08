MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have canceled a silver alert for a Monroe woman who was found and is home safe.

Police say 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman had not been seen since Monday, Aug. 29, at 8:30 p.m. As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday Brohow-Sherman was found and is reportedly home safe.