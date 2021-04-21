Sixth person recovered dead from the capsized Seacor Power Lifting Vessel incident.

A family member is confirming that the sixth body has been recovered but, seven are still missing.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Breaking news overnight, a sixth person has been recovered dead from the capsized Seacor Power lifting vessel incident. Multiple crew members are still missing in the Gulf.

According to family members, who confirmed this info yesterday, the body of Quinon Pitre, 31, of St. Mary Parish is the sixth recovered. His niece took to Facebook to break the devastating news.

This puts the current numbers at six rescued, six dead, and seven unaccounted for.

On Monday, April 19 at sundown, the U.S. Coast Guard announced they were suspending their efforts so that they could begin investigating the “hows and whys” the vessel capsized. However, Seacor President and CEO, John Gellert is promising the families of the missing crew that Seacor is still contracting divers to search for their loved ones.

The six men confirmed dead are husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons.

The men found, but lost forever are:

63-year-old Capt. David Ledet, of Thibodaux

69-year-old Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville

53-year-old Anthony Hartford, of New Orleans

55-year-old James Wallingsford, of Gilbert

36-year-old Lawrence Warren, of Terrytown

31-year-old Quinon Pitre, of Franklin

For the families standing by, they are hoping to get closure and hoping to get news about the other missing crew members.