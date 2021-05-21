“So, everybody that takes off y’all just shoot?” New Iberia family claims police shooting was not justified

“My son told me if he hadn’t of ducked, he would have been dead.” -Kimberly Antoine, son shot while fleeing New Iberia Police

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The family of a man shot at by New Iberia Police are saying the bullets that came inches from taking his life were not justified. Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the shooting that occurred near the intersection of Center and Dale streets.

According to State Police, New Iberia Police Department officers knocked on the window of Travis Antoine as he was sleeping in his vehicle. Officers parked in front and behind of Antoine and commanded him to get out his car, but he refused, drove away, and officers fired shots with one bullet causing negligible injuries. Family says that’s not the full story.

UPDATE: State Police investigating officer-related shooting in New Iberia

“He fell asleep to the wheel. Why not seek medical attention? But instead, you shot at my child!” yelled Kim Antoine.

The mother doesn’t understand why when officers were called for her 35-year-old son sleeping in a vehicle things quickly became violent. The narrative State Police have released leaves out details Travis Antoine shared from prison, like how the second officer approached him.

“The second one was pointing a gun at his head, he was scared. He fled the scene,” Kim recounted.

Antoine told his uncle, David Antoine, it was the first bullet that burned past his neck as he was ducking in fear not driving toward any officer but away from them.

“So, everybody that takes off y’all just shoot?”, David asked. He doesn’t believe his nephew’s actions justified lethal force.

Travis Antoine was arrested a mile from the shooting near the intersection of Center Street and Weeks Island Rd. State Police say he exited the vehicle and ran for a short distance before being apprehended.

Antoine is being held in the Iberia Parish jail with an $85,000 bond. His charges are obstruction of a highway, possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated flight of an officer – which is defined as the intentional refusal to a stop under circumstances wherein human life is endangered.

The aggravated flight of an officer statute also explains circumstances wherein human life is endangered. It shall be any situation where the driver commits at least two of the following acts:

(1) Leaves the roadway or forces another vehicle to leave the roadway.

(2) Collides with another vehicle

(3) Exceeds the speed limit by at least 25mph.

(4) Travels against traffic.

(5) Fails to obey a stop sign or a yield sign.

(6) Fails to obey a traffic control signal device.

Two of those would seemingly also have to had occurred after an officer shot through his driver side window.

David Antoine argued the officers were trigger happy saying, “If you was that much justified, his charge would have been attempted murder toward a police officer, so where’s the justified being at? There’s nothing to be justified. You’re just dead wrong.”

Antoine’s family told News 10 they believe the body cameras will show the truth and plan to ask to see them.

We did reach out to State Police to ask if the officers who shot at Antoine are on leave during the investigation. State Police told us the answer would have to wait until the New Iberia Police Department released that information to them.