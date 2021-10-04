South Louisiana sheriff’s office warns residents: “Larry” the FEMA guy may be fake

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for “Larry.”

The sheriff’s office stated that they “are receiving complaints in regard to an individual representing himself to be a FEMA employee in the area of Pierre Part Store and Shell Beach Road.”

APSO is providing details about “Larry:”

Refuses to give last name to be working storm

Drives a Dodge four-door sedan silver in color, with Arkansas license tags 272ZRJ

Claims to be working storm related claims and provides the resident a number to call

When someone tries to call the phone number, the person on the other end of the line asks for your social security number.

If you see “Larry,” do not give away any of your personal information.

APSO is still working to determine whether “Larry” is a member of FEMA.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is available to answer any questions you may have at 985-369-2912.