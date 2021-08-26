Southern University students demand online learning options

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Over a week into the semester, Southern University students are expressing their discomfort with in-person learning.

Junior Trevon Lewis organized an on-campus protest for better learning options. Lewis said its unacceptable to be in classes with as many as 60 people in the room.

Lewis believes protesting was the only way to bring the issues to the administrations attention.

“If they see it on Instagram and social media, they won’t look at it like that, we actually have to be out here and make a difference, and that’s going to be in their eyes,” said Lewis.

Lewis said his friend’s health condition is a big reason why he’s taking a stand and has health complications that keep her from getting the vaccine.

“She said all her classes, they’re trying to force her to take them all on campus,” said Lewis.

Other students who oppose Lewis’s call to action say they knew what having a college life campus experience would mean.

Lewis however plans on collecting 2500 signatures on a petition to present to the university president, he says they won’t stop until they feel seen.

“I feel like we as the students, we must keep pushing this until they do something about it, it’s real thing, Covid is actually real out here,” said Lewis.

Lewis said this is all about having a choice.

Southern University provided a statement saying:

“The university conducted a survey amongst students asking for their preferred method to receive academic instruction for Fall 2021. Nearly 90 percent of respondents indicated that they would prefer an in-person, on-campus experience. Those students who require online instruction are accommodated as well.”