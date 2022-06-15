SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be holding a joint press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the Shamia Little investigation.

The press conference will be held at the Shreveport police headquarters at 10 a.m.

Shamia Little, 17 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shamia Little, 17, went missing on July 6, 2021, at Douglas Park around 11 p.m at Jacob and Kennedy Street. Little’s body was found a few days later on July 12 behind a business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, less than a block away from the park.

A man who was interviewed by Shreveport police said he was with Little when another man approached them with a gun. The man took off running and said it was possible the armed man abducted Little.

On July 30 the coroner’s office confirmed that Little had died from a gunshot wound.

As of June 15, 2022, there have been no arrests made in connection with the case.