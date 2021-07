SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives need your help to find a missing 17-year-old that hasn’t returned home.

Detectives say 17-year-old Shamia Little was reportedly last seen at Doug William’s Park Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. at Jacob and Kennedy street.

If you have any information on where Shamia may be contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.