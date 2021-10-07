Sports betting now legal in Louisiana with launch at Paragon Casino in Marksville

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Sports betting has officially “touched down” in Louisiana with the first wagers made at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville this afternoon, Oct. 6.

The Paragon Casino and Betfred Sports are really trying to convince us the draft room is the ideal place to celebrate game day. The first legal bet in Louisiana was placed at 3 p.m. today by someone who used to play the games himself.

“First bet. First winning ticket. First winning ticket! First winning ticket.”

NFL Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn is once again in the record books. This time, he’s the first to score a legal sports bet in Louisiana. The Paragon in Marksville is now open for in-person betting every day of the week.

“We were the first tribe in Louisiana to put a casino up,” said Paragon Board Member James Craig III. “Now we’re the first tribe in Louisiana and also across the board to have sports betting here in Louisiana. Everyone else is enjoying it everywhere else in Vegas and other states, but here in Louisiana, now we can enjoy it.”

You can enjoy betting in-person for now, but online sportsbooks will be coming in the near future. But why fumble your chance to use this setup with over 120 big screen TVs and 200 seats including recliners, VIP sections, and slot machines.

“All I want ask you is who we’re betting on,” laughed Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Nungesser placed the next wager. He and other elected officials are looking forward to the tax revenue this billion-dollar industry can generate for state education.

“I think it’s the shot in the arm, no pun intended, that we need coming out of COVID,” said Nungesser. “We’ve been thinking outside of the box of things that we can do to draw attention to Louisiana because we’re competing against every state for those tourism dollars.”

“I think everyone should come here to try it and be a part of this,” said Horn.

Legal sports betting is something 55 out of the 64 parishes voted for in last year’s election, and the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has been creating regulations since. More locations should follow this fall.