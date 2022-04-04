ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Police in Baldwin say they located an out-of-place bag at a weekend “Sweet 16” party that will later found to be filled with unopened alcohol bottles.

Baldwin Police Sgt. Clarence Clark said the bag was found outside the venue near the door.

Clark shared a photo with KLFY of the types of unopened alcohol that was found in the bag.

He said police were able to intercept the bag after noticing that some people were starting to act suspicious and that some were attempting to exit the party and head in a certain direction.

“If you try to hide alcohol from the police so juveniles can get it, next time we will catch you.” Clark said.

He said police found no evidence that the parents of the honoree knew this would happen.

“To the person in Baldwin, you spent a lot on this. This could have gone on the high gas prices.”

Police Chief Harry Smith Jr. applauded the work done by his officers to stop the illegal activity from occurring at the party.

“Many of those kids drove themselves to this party and who knows what could have happened after they left. With the amount of alcohol found in that bag, stopping those teens from spiking their non-alcoholic drinks probably saved a life.”