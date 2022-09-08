ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office after 3 p.m. requesting aid in an arrest. Ard said the suspect, identified as Steven McCarthy, was near a fast food restaurant in Albany.

Before deputies could arrive, McCarthy allegedly attempted to flee in a vehicle. Ard said McCarthy hit another vehicle which left the driver with minor injuries.

Deputies arrested McCarthy on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2, two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of firearm with CDS, negligent injuring, and obstruction of justice.

Bridgette Hull

Image courtesy of Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners website

Steven McCarthy

Image courtesy of LPSO

Ard adds that a woman accused of conducting a drug deal with McCarthy was also arrested Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Bridgette Hull. She is the executive secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners (LSBPSE), according to the agency’s website.

The agency’s website says LSBPSE is a state regulatory body for the private contract security industry in Louisiana and provides industry licensure, registration, education, investigations and compliance oversight.

Hull faces charges of two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2, and possession of a firearm with CDS.

A special board meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 8 to discuss whether Hull should be fired from her position. The board voted to remove Hull as executive secretary and installed an interim replacement.

LPSO says an investigation is ongoing.