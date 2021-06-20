State fire marshal investigates Saturday Caddo fire that claimed woman’s life

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire in Caddo Parish that took the life of an elderly woman.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Facebook page, just before 7 p.m. Saturday firefighters responded to the 11000 block of Bethany State Line Road on reports of a mobile home fire.

After getting the blaze under control, firefighters found the body of an elderly female inside.

This fire is still under investigation and this story will be updated, as more information becomes available.