State Fire Marshal warns residents of heat lamp dangers after horses die in Bossier barn fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning residents about the dangers of heat lamps after seven horses die in a Bossier City barn fire.

According to the SFM, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday the South Bossier Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire in the 1900 block of Highway 154 in Elm Grove.

Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal

When firefighters arrived they found out that seven horses had died in the fire. Three of the horses belonged to the property owner, but four were being boarded there.

After investigating the scene and getting statements from witnesses deputies determined the fire started as a result of an overheated heat lamp that was left on in the barn to keep the horses warm.

“Heat lamps seem like a simple solution, but in reality, they’re a fire hazard similar to a space heater that are unfortunately left unattended frequently,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said in a statement on Monday.

“These lamps being placed close to bedding and left on for extended periods of time are not only dangerous for the animals you’re trying to warm but if a fire starts, you’re jeopardizing your property and your family’s lives too.”

Two other fire investigations involved heat lamps warming cats and dogs outdoors that overheated creating fires. In one case in the Houma area, the dog being warmed died in the resulting fire. In the other case, in Livingston Parish, three people suffered minor injuries trying to escape the fire.

Additional recommendations for safe warming of outdoor pets and livestock can be found here.