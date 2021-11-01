State Police: 12 dead in 10 fatal crashes across Louisiana over Halloween weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – It was a particularly deadly weekend across Louisiana’s roadways, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said 10 fatal crashes across the state killed a total of 12 people, including a pedestrian, a motorcyclist and children. Many of those who died over the weekend were not properly buckled up, he said.

“These numbers don’t include crashes investigated by local and parish law enforcement officials nor do the numbers speak to the number of people seriously injured in motor vehicle crashes,” said Anderson. “… Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes. Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws.”

While most crashes are preventable, not all crashes are survivable. Anderson said wearing a seat belt is the single best defense in the event of a crash.