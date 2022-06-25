BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sat down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that immediately went into effect Friday with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Abortion is now effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the three abortion clinics in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are now closed.

There have been trigger laws on the books in Louisiana since 2006 that do not have exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed another bill into law this year that criminalizes doctors for performing abortions and also does not provide those exceptions. The only exceptions are when the mother’s life is in danger and the abortion must have two doctor’s approval.

“It’s a lot harder for a physician to perform a life-saving abortion on a woman. We know if a baby is declared medically futile, which means they won’t survive outside the womb, we need two doctors to confirm that. But most of all, we know that more women are going to hurt themselves and more women are going to die,” Landry said.

“The coathanger stories from before Roe are real. We know women are gonna hurt themselves. We know half of all women who get an abortion have children, and so the reason they need to terminate is because they need to take care of the children that they already have. I’m really worried about women, about their children, about maternal healthcare, about our maternal death rate. I think it’s gonna be bad for a long time here in Louisiana.”

The law mandates punishments for doctors who perform abortions outside the approved exceptions. It increased the punishments to 10 years in prison or a fine between $10,000-$100,000.

“So what’s going to happen now is, we are going to have a lot more physicians who are going to be nervous and concerned about, is the mother close enough to death? Is this a medically futile pregnancy? Will a judge one day say that this is appropriate?’ And what’s gonna happen is, doctors are gonna wait longer and longer to terminate the pregnancy and you are going to have a lot more women either die on the table or be unable to have children in the future.”

Landry says she also worries about the legal repercussions that could arise from the concept of legal personhood clarified in the state’s most recently passed abortion law.

“We also know that our homicide statutes use the word person – all of our criminal laws use the word, ‘person’ – so what we’re learning about now with legal personhood is, for instance, women getting arrested because someone saw them having a beer or having too much coffee. We’re also concerned about if a physician, for example, needs to perform a life-saving abortion or if a woman hurts herself to terminate a pregnancy, will homicide statutes be triggered?”

Landry says local hospitals have been scrambling to establish compliance guidelines for their doctors, and medical professionals are trying to determine what it could mean for them.

“Every shift, a woman comes in with pregnancy complications. And for a medical perspective, an abortion and a miscarriage look exactly the same,” Landry said. “So you will have women coming in for care who someone evil or anti-choice will call the cops on them. That’s already happened in Texas, women getting arrested for going to the emergency room. And the flip to that is, you’re gonna have women who hear these stories, don’t want to go to the emergency room, and are maybe gonna bleed out at home. That’s what doctors are worried about. About not being able to give the care that they need to give and about women not seeking out for fear of arrest.”

As for those who find themselves seeking prenatal care or alternatives to abortion in Louisiana, Landry says they are not alone.

“I want them to know that there are plenty of us in the state who are fighting for them and looking out for them. There are several funds available who can help them fly out of state if they can’t afford it, the New Orleans Abortion Fund and Jane’s Due Process. Women also need to make sure they know how to get Plan B through a pharmacy or Plan B NOLA, get your birth control in order. Just know all this information, because you or one of your friends is gonna need it, sooner or later. And the financial strain and the time away from work is gonna be really hard on a lot of women. We’re gonna have a lot more unplanned pregnancies, we’re gonna have a lot more maternal death, but just know that there are people here to help you. You’re gonna have to seek it out, but try not to worry too much. We’re here to help.”