STPSO looking for missing girl in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl.

Angelina Gautreaux was last seen at 8 p.m. on September 12 at a residence in Mandeville with her mother, whom she does not live with.

According to police, her mother, Heather Dabdoub, has a history of drug abuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina Gautreaux or her mother, Heather Dabdoub, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

