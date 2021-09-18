STPSO looking for missing girl in Mandeville

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Angelina Gautreaux was last seen at 8 p.m. on September 12 at a residence in Mandeville with her mother, whom she does not live with.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl.

Angelina Gautreaux was last seen at 8 p.m. on September 12 at a residence in Mandeville with her mother, whom she does not live with.

According to police, her mother, Heather Dabdoub, has a history of drug abuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina Gautreaux or her mother, Heather Dabdoub, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss