Struggling to pay rent due to COVID? State to hold virtual rental assistance info sessions.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’re struggling to pay rent, a series of virtual meetings might be able to help.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation and Louisiana’s Office of Community Development will co-host a series of virtual information sessions to provide landlords and renters with information about the State of Louisiana’s U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Each virtual session will cover basic program information, including an overview of the program and available assistance, details on eligibility criteria, the application process, and available resources at the community level. Attendees may participate in the session that best fits their schedule, by computer or phone.

Information regarding how to join a virtual session can be found at www.LAStateRent.com or by calling 877-459-6555. These sessions are for information purposes only and there is no commitment to participate in the relief program or requirement to attend the sessions.

The schedule for each session is as follows:

Monday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m.

These sessions will each provide identical information and attendees may participate in whichever session best fits their schedule.