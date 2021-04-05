Survey shows stark partisan divide in Louisiana over COVID-19 vaccine

A staff member with the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System receives a shot with the first batch of Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent survey shows a stark partisan divide in thinking about COVID-19 vaccination in Louisiana.

According to new data from the LSU Public Policy Research Lab, one-third (32%) of Louisiana residents said they have not and will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 43 percent are Republicans and 13 percent are Democrats.

Michael Henderson, Director of LSU’s Public Policy Research Center, said that political polarization means it might be difficult to convince them to change their mind — even from a public health standpoint.

“We really need to think about how we can get past the political attitude that might be playing a role here,” Henderson said, adding he wasn’t surprised with the data he and his team collected, since it is the same issue nationally. “It’s less with their demographic background but more to do with your political attitude.”

Overall, 17 percent of Louisiana adults had received the COVID-19 vaccine by early March, while another 41 percent were planning to get the vaccine when became available to them.

Click here for the full first report from the Louisiana Survey.