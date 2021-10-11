Suspect accused in ambush, murder of LSP trooper released from hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The suspect accused of ambushing and killing a Louisiana State Police trooper during a multi-parish shooting spree that also left a woman dead and several others wounded is out of the hospital and behind bars.

According to state police, 31-year-old Matthew Mire was transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Monday from the hospital, where he was being treated for injuries stemming from a police dog bite and a gunshot wound to his leg that police believe was self-inflicted.

In a Facebook post early Monday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police shared a photo of Mire during his transfer to the jail. He is seen only from the neck down in his hospital gown and handcuffs, escorted on either side by two troopers.

“Those handcuffs are symbolic to every Trooper within LSP. Those handcuffs belong to Trooper Gaubert.”

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of the force, was ambushed in his patrol vehicle Saturday near Prairieville, according to a Louisiana State Police news release. Mire, 31, was taken into custody that night after a daylong manhunt.

At the same time Mire was being booked into the jail on Monday, state police say Gaubert was taken to Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home.

The trooper was found dead near the scene of another killing. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Mire fatally shot Pamela Adair, 37, at a home around 3 a.m. on Saturday before fleeing. Authorities said they have reason to believe she was Mire’s half-sister, but his motive for shooting her wasn’t immediately clear. He also shot a man who was transported to a hospital, the sheriff said.

In Livingston Parish, authorities said Mire shot two people — a man and woman — at a trailer park on Highway 444. Deputies said the man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in both her arm and leg around midnight Saturday. Both of those victims are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

State detectives obtained arrest warrants for charges including first-degree murder of a police officer in Ascension Parish. In East Baton Rouge Parish, they obtained warrants for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.